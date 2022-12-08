The Real Story Behind Meghan And Harry's Cries For Privacy

If there's one thing everyone knows about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it's that the couple will do anything to protect their family. They've left royal duties, titles, and benefits behind in England to live in California. In a new Netflix six-part docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," the couple invites fans and foes into their lives, giving an intimate look at their side of their story.

In the wake of not just the "Harry & Meghan" documentary but Meghan's podcast and Harry's upcoming memoir, "Spare," critics are wondering why, if privacy is so vital to the Sussexes that they left the royal family, the couple is going public with so much private information. "Imagine bleating about privacy then doing a kiss-and-tell reality series about private lives?" Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter after the first trailer for the Netflix series dropped.

This isn't the first time the couple has gone public with their story, either. Following an explosive 2021 interview with Oprah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to not only step down from official royal duties, but they also left Britain behind, moving their family to California. In the "Cult of the Royal Family" episode of the podcast "Sounds Like a Cult," linguist and cult expert Amanda Montell said that for her, Meghan's portrayal of royal life sounded like a cult survivor story; the life may be one of privilege, but privilege is no buffer against frenzied tabloid reporters or racism. Especially when royal protocol demands you stay silent.