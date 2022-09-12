Spotify Confirms What We All Suspected About Meghan Markle's Podcast

Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast has been tearing up the charts on Spotify, even giving Joe Rogan a run for his money. The show, hosted by the Duchess of Sussex herself, explores words and phrases that have described women for years and dives into the stereotypes that females are often subjected to in their lives.

Before releasing episodes of the podcast, Meghan admitted that she hoped to "dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back" while having conversations with other women about labels and stereotypes which have defined the gender through the decades. There are currently three episodes of "Archetypes" available on Spotify in which the Duchess of Sussex has raw conversations with powerful women such as Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Mindy Kaling.

However, fans will have to wait a while before a new episode is released due to the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. This week, Spotify announced that new episodes of the podcast have officially been put on hold to honor the late monarch during the official mourning period of her death. Currently, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are in the U.K. and have reunited with William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. The two couples were photographed walking the entrance of Windsor Castle and greeting the crowd as they mourned the queen's passing.

The eyes of the world are now on Meghan and the royal family as they say their final goodbyes to the queen.