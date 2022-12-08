Former Palace Employees Want The Firm To Speak Out Against Meghan And Harry Once And For All
Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" is loaded with surprising revelations, but the series was highly controversial with royal fans and critics alike even before its release. "This is worse than 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians.' Something I didn't think was humanly possible," Piers Morgan fumed on Twitter. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been teasing the project for a long time, and they certainly haven't disappointed now it's here. Although the royals aren't reacting publicly to Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," that may be by design, as Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News.
For Prince William and Kate Middleton, for instance, who were notably in the middle of a royal tour to Boston when the first trailer for the Sussexes' show dropped, they may not feel like they have to acknowledge it. "Harry and Meghan are a novelty right now," the royal expert explained, adding, "The Prince and Princess of Wales don't have to play that game [of chasing after the media]. They are the monarchy. They will always be. That doesn't wear off." However, for certain ex-members of the royal household, silence may not cut it even if it is about keeping a stiff upper lip.
The former staffer wants Buckingham Palace to take a stand publicly
Former royal staffers have had enough of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. One in particular, who also claimed to have previously been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex, told The Times that they believe it's time for Buckingham Palace to step in, railing, "The only way to end it once for good is for us to be allowed to speak, and for the palace to firmly reject their lies." The palace hasn't commented publicly on the series yet, which the ex-employee feels is a huge mistake, arguing that they need to "publicly respond to [the Sussexes'] attacks," and describing the constant onslaught as "emotionally draining."
Harry and Meghan were suspected of faking press harassment in their Netflix docuseries after a trailer showed them being photographed seemingly without their knowledge, only for royal correspondent Robert Jobson to clarify that he was present at the time and any journalists tasked with covering the event had full clearance from the couple (via Page Six). According to the former palace staffer who spoke to The Times, although the Sussexes frequently complain about the media's skewed version of events, Meghan often calls up "Finding Freedom" co-author Omid Scobie to give her side of the story.
They asserted, "I certainly have chosen to remain silent out of respect for the crown, but if they keep attacking us and our characters, reputation, et cetera, we need to feel we are equally supported by the royal family."