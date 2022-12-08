Former Palace Employees Want The Firm To Speak Out Against Meghan And Harry Once And For All

Former royal staffers have had enough of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. One in particular, who also claimed to have previously been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex, told The Times that they believe it's time for Buckingham Palace to step in, railing, "The only way to end it once for good is for us to be allowed to speak, and for the palace to firmly reject their lies." The palace hasn't commented publicly on the series yet, which the ex-employee feels is a huge mistake, arguing that they need to "publicly respond to [the Sussexes'] attacks," and describing the constant onslaught as "emotionally draining."

Harry and Meghan were suspected of faking press harassment in their Netflix docuseries after a trailer showed them being photographed seemingly without their knowledge, only for royal correspondent Robert Jobson to clarify that he was present at the time and any journalists tasked with covering the event had full clearance from the couple (via Page Six). According to the former palace staffer who spoke to The Times, although the Sussexes frequently complain about the media's skewed version of events, Meghan often calls up "Finding Freedom" co-author Omid Scobie to give her side of the story.

They asserted, "I certainly have chosen to remain silent out of respect for the crown, but if they keep attacking us and our characters, reputation, et cetera, we need to feel we are equally supported by the royal family."