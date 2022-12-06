Harry And Meghan Suspected Of Faking Press Harassment In Netflix Docuseries
With the upcoming release of their Netflix docuseries, royal insiders believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have declared "war" on the royal family. When the first teaser trailer dropped, an enraged insider told the Daily Mail they couldn't understand how anyone could possibly take it any other way. In fact, sources close to The Firm divulged that they've been referring to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as "the Kardashians," echoing what royal expert Kinsey Schofield said previously.
As she admitted to Express: "I can't believe they're putting this type of content out there." Schofield elaborated, "Once you open yourself up like this ... there is no going back. Perception changes of you. You now seem more attainable. You are officially a Kardashian." Although we're going to have to wait a few more days to find out what Meghan and Harry actually reveal about the royals in their show, the general consensus is that it won't be good, with author Tom Bower warning it may "destroy" the family.
Bower, who penned "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," made the stunning declaration during a recent appearance on GB News, per Express. There have also been rumblings about the Sussexes twisting certain things to make themselves appear to be victims, including reportedly including footage that wasn't actually obtained as they've suggested.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex included some interesting footage in the trailer
Are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex overplaying how badly they've been hounded by the tabloid press? According to a shocking report in Page Six, one of the photos included in the second "Harry and Meghan" docuseries trailer, which was released ahead of the December 8 premiere, was actually approved by the couple themselves. The photograph in question was taken in South Africa, in 2019, and shows Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on a balcony with their young son Archie. It's used during a sequence highlighting the horrifying amount of press intrusion to which the Sussexes have been subjected.
However, it was snapped as part of an accredited press pack at Archbishop Desmond Tutu's home, as royal expert Robert Jobson pointed out on Twitter. Describing it as "a complete travesty," Jobson clarified that just three photographers were allowed to take photos. Moreover, "H & M agreed the position. I was there." He then shared another photo, noting, "There was no intrusion. I was part of a 3-person UK palace pool."
Generally speaking, only a tightly controlled group of journalists is allowed to accompany the royals on official tours. This revelation calls into question how Meghan and Harry are presenting their story to the world. In a scathing op-ed for The Sun, Piers Morgan, one of the couple's loudest critics, branded them hypocrites for sharing their story after leaving the royal family ostensibly to obtain more privacy.