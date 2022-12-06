Harry And Meghan Suspected Of Faking Press Harassment In Netflix Docuseries

With the upcoming release of their Netflix docuseries, royal insiders believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have declared "war" on the royal family. When the first teaser trailer dropped, an enraged insider told the Daily Mail they couldn't understand how anyone could possibly take it any other way. In fact, sources close to The Firm divulged that they've been referring to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as "the Kardashians," echoing what royal expert Kinsey Schofield said previously.

As she admitted to Express: "I can't believe they're putting this type of content out there." Schofield elaborated, "Once you open yourself up like this ... there is no going back. Perception changes of you. You now seem more attainable. You are officially a Kardashian." Although we're going to have to wait a few more days to find out what Meghan and Harry actually reveal about the royals in their show, the general consensus is that it won't be good, with author Tom Bower warning it may "destroy" the family.

Bower, who penned "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," made the stunning declaration during a recent appearance on GB News, per Express. There have also been rumblings about the Sussexes twisting certain things to make themselves appear to be victims, including reportedly including footage that wasn't actually obtained as they've suggested.