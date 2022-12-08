The Little-Known Family Member Meghan Markle Is Incredibly Close With

Netflix's highly-anticipated docu-series, "Harry & Meghan," has plenty to say about the famous couple that royal fans have never heard before. It's safe to say that most of us know quite a bit about Prince Harry's family and childhood, seeing that he comes from one of the world's most famous families and grew up in the spotlight. As for Meghan Markle, though, there's a lot that the public doesn't know about her childhood. The Netflix series delves much deeper into her past and shows viewers how Meghan's childhood impacts the royal couple's relationship with Prince Harry's family.

In the series' third episode, Meghan talks a bit about her own family, and she discusses the drama that unfolded with her estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle. Samantha took to the media when Meghan joined the royal family, even releasing a book titled "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister" (via Insider).

According to Meghan, it was surprising seeing a relative that she didn't know very well using her fame to badmouth her. The duchess says, "Suddenly it felt like she was everywhere. I don't know your middle name, I don't know your birthday. You're telling these people that you raised me, and you've coined me 'Princess pushy?'" While Meghan never had a close relationship with Samantha, though, she still managed to be very close to Samantha's daughter, Ashleigh.