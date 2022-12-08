Piers Morgan Cuts Harry And Meghan's Netflix Series Down With One Snarky Word

Prior to (and following) the release of their Netflix docu-series "Meghan & Harry," the Sussexes faced their fair share of criticism from the public and royals alike. Lady Victoria Hervey commented on the evolution of Prince Harry since his marriage to "Suits" star Meghan Markle. "The presence of having his wife around is just very toxic... it's a very negative energy around him," she told GB News, via Twitter, adding that "people don't care about [Harry] anymore."

Meanwhile, other stars have applauded Meghan and Harry's foray into the docu-sphere. As Gayle King told ITV prior to the highly anticipated Netflix release, "I don't think people can judge something they haven't seen," adding, "I think Meghan said it very well in the trailer, she said: 'Shouldn't people hear our story" (via the Mirror). Even Alec Baldwin sang Meghan and Harry's praises, noting their impressive ability to "handle difficult circumstances in the press..."

Controversial host of "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Piers Morgan, didn't shy away from sharing his "uncensored" opinions regarding the new series prior to its release. "BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I'm traumatized [sic] by this exploitation," he tweeted on December 5, following the release of the series' trailer. Most recently, the controversial broadcaster cut down Meghan and Harry with one snarky statement following the December 8 premiere of the show's first three episodes.