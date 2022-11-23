Why Furious Piers Morgan Finds Harry And Meghan's Latest Honor 'Outrageous'

Piers Morgan, host of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on TalkTV, appeared on "Fox and Friends" this week to share his thoughts about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and their newest accolade per The U.S. Sun.

The Kennedy clan plans to honor Meghan and Harry for standing up to the royal family by giving them a Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award, the Ripple of Hope Award, during a December gala, per Insider. The duo forfeited their royal duties after Meghan endured relentless attacks from the British press and racism from the royal family.

Kerry Kennedy, a human rights lawyer and the president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, told Spanish publication Vanitatis that the pair would be receiving the award for their courage in confronting structural racism, per The Marque.

"They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn't have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health," she said. "They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracized, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it."

But not everyone believes that the Sussexes deserve an award.