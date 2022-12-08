The Missing Detail From Prince Harry And Meghan's Love Connection Isn't What You'd Expect
The long-awaited docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," which illustrates a personal firsthand narrative of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story in the eyes of the royal family and British media, has officially dropped on Netflix.
With just two teaser trailers of the series, social media and media outlets voiced polarizing views on what the streaming special meant for the royal family, with one insider citing that the content in the show would be more detrimental than one may fathom. Volume I's three episodes begin with painting a picture of the whirlwind romance that took the entire world by storm began. Volume II will drop on December 15.
Just within the first 10 minutes of the first episode, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already divulging the beginning intimate moments where they first truly laid eyes on each other, and in true millennial fashion, it was through one social media app that Meghan caught her future husband's eye.
Prince Harry first saw Meghan Markle via Snapchat in July 2016
The limited series "Harry & Meghan" shows Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, like we've never seen them before. Though that may sound a little cliché, one thing is for sure — their love story is not.
Fans of the couple may know that the couple started dating in July 2016, but the juicy details of how the two actually first got introduced to each other, however, was captured in the first 10 minutes of their Netflix docuseries. Media publications told readers that the two were introduced by mutual friends, which was confirmed by both Harry and Meghan in the show, but it was a Snapchat of Meghan in a certain cringeworthy filter that sealed the deal for him.
Meghan recalls during that time she was trying to be "intent" about being single during the time she was due to meet Harry while vacationing in Europe, but the universe had other plans.
"Meghan and I met over Instagram," Harry reveals. "I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat."
"Oh gosh," Meghan said, disclosing that the Snapchat he saw was one of her sporting a doggy ears filter.
"That was the first thing [I saw]," Harry said. "I was like, 'Who is that?'"
"That's ridiculous," Meghan said laughing.
You know what they say — the rest is history.