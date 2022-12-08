The Missing Detail From Prince Harry And Meghan's Love Connection Isn't What You'd Expect

The limited series "Harry & Meghan" shows Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, like we've never seen them before. Though that may sound a little cliché, one thing is for sure — their love story is not.

Fans of the couple may know that the couple started dating in July 2016, but the juicy details of how the two actually first got introduced to each other, however, was captured in the first 10 minutes of their Netflix docuseries. Media publications told readers that the two were introduced by mutual friends, which was confirmed by both Harry and Meghan in the show, but it was a Snapchat of Meghan in a certain cringeworthy filter that sealed the deal for him.

Meghan recalls during that time she was trying to be "intent" about being single during the time she was due to meet Harry while vacationing in Europe, but the universe had other plans.

"Meghan and I met over Instagram," Harry reveals. "I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat."

"Oh gosh," Meghan said, disclosing that the Snapchat he saw was one of her sporting a doggy ears filter.

"That was the first thing [I saw]," Harry said. "I was like, 'Who is that?'"

"That's ridiculous," Meghan said laughing.

You know what they say — the rest is history.