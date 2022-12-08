How Julia Lemigova And Her Wife Joined The Real Housewives Of Miami - Exclusive Interview

You joined "The Real Housewives of Miami" in Season 4, and that was its first season since 2013. What did it feel like joining a reboot that featured some of the original cast? Did it still feel like a new show, or did it feel more like a callback?

Believe me or not, before joining the cast, I never watched the show, so for me, it was a 100% new adventure. I jumped into it headfirst without any expectations. I watched in three days the first three seasons because Adriana [de Moura] invited me to be a friend on the show. I was still with this fire in me, like, "Let's go; let's do it. It's fantastic." It felt new. I didn't feel it was a reboot. It's something iconic — which probably should have never stopped — [and] is like a continuation of an amazing story, and I hope that I'm going to add some different flavor to it.

Absolutely — you add so much energy to the show. You're the first housewife in a same-sex marriage. Speaking for myself as a Bravo fan and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, it's huge to see you and Martina living your lives together on TV. Did you feel additional pressure when you joined the cast in representing the LGBT community?

I wouldn't say pressure, no. It was just responsibility because I knew people will be watching [and] people will relate, and I had to make sure that I will not disappoint them. The responsibility to do my best was my biggest motivation and worry, but [it] also gave me so much joy because I have so many messages now. On Instagram, people write to me and ask me something personal. They ask me my advice — they want to know how I lived this particular situation, which is very similar to theirs. I share it with them, and they write back to say that it helped them, which is great.

I want to show that our family with Martina is like any other family — doesn't matter whether gay or straight. Love is love. Love has no gender. That's why I have absolutely no taboo to show how we live. It's the opposite — please see! For those who are still somewhere in the world [that is] not accepting, hopefully, they will change their minds eventually.

Have you been able to settle into the role as a groundbreaking housewife? Do you think Bravo's going to include more same-sex couples within the franchise? Could you see that happening?

Absolutely. Bravo gave me the opportunity to show my life, and I'm sure I'm not going to be the last one. Maybe I was the first one, but I'm so sure that I'm not the last, because that's how [the] world is now. We are who we are — we are open, we are [our]selves. I have absolutely no restrictions, no guidelines from the network. They're 100% letting me be me. That's why I love them so much, and that's why I want to be with them, because that's an amazing ... They call themselves the "Bravo family." I feel a part of the Bravo family now and am so happy to be.