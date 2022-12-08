Netflix Doc Names One Person Who Has Remained Constant In Meghan Markle's Inner Circle

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has kept a few friends in high places, despite her and husband Prince Harry's rocky relationships with some members of the royal family back at Buckingham Palace. Her "Suits" co-star Abigail Spencer had high praise for the duchess in People. "Meghan Markle is one of the loveliest human beings on the planet, in the world," she said. And Priyanka Chopra, actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, wrote the endorsement behind Meghan's nomination for Time's 100 Most Influential People.

However, Meghan has also remained friends with some who are not quite so in the spotlight, as seen on her Netflix series with husband Prince Harry — those who might have shared some of Meghan's most intimate, behind-the-scenes moments. One such friend, whom Meghan has also known from her days on "Suits," revealed on ABC News' "20/20" that he once texted Meghan while on a vacation in Greece to confirm rumors about her royal romance, to which she responded with a winky face emoji. He also joined Meghan for the Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, after the Sussexes were not invited to the balcony during the annual Trooping of the Colour. That loyal friend is Daniel Martin.