Netflix Doc Names One Person Who Has Remained Constant In Meghan Markle's Inner Circle
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has kept a few friends in high places, despite her and husband Prince Harry's rocky relationships with some members of the royal family back at Buckingham Palace. Her "Suits" co-star Abigail Spencer had high praise for the duchess in People. "Meghan Markle is one of the loveliest human beings on the planet, in the world," she said. And Priyanka Chopra, actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, wrote the endorsement behind Meghan's nomination for Time's 100 Most Influential People.
However, Meghan has also remained friends with some who are not quite so in the spotlight, as seen on her Netflix series with husband Prince Harry — those who might have shared some of Meghan's most intimate, behind-the-scenes moments. One such friend, whom Meghan has also known from her days on "Suits," revealed on ABC News' "20/20" that he once texted Meghan while on a vacation in Greece to confirm rumors about her royal romance, to which she responded with a winky face emoji. He also joined Meghan for the Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, after the Sussexes were not invited to the balcony during the annual Trooping of the Colour. That loyal friend is Daniel Martin.
Daniel Martin makes a cameo in Harry & Meghan
Daniel Martin met Meghan Markle in New York in 2011. He makes a cameo in Episode 3 of "Harry & Meghan," when Meghan asks Prince Harry to put on music while she gets her makeup done. (The Duke of Sussex proceeds to put on Elton John.) The show then pans to Martin, who is putting makeup on Meghan while she sits in a chair. "Daniel was with me on our wedding," Meghan said. "How long has it been now?" she asks Martin. "Almost 10 years? Over 10 years?" he responds. "Nothing's changed," Meghan says, "except for everything!"
Last week, Martin took to Instagram to express his support for the duchess, who received, alongside her husband, the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award in New York for the couple's efforts in breaking down structural racism. (Harry and Meghan also hinted at their future plans in a passionate speech at the event.) "Couldn't be more proud of you friends! Back together to honor their commitments to racial and social justices around the world and advocacy for mental health awareness," the caption said. Martin's here for Meghan and we're here for their friendship!