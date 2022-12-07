Harry And Meghan Hint At Future Plans In Passionate Speech

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, used this opportunity to share more about her mental health struggles, which at some point included thoughts about ending her life, and why she decided to make this information public. "I don't want anyone to feel alone. And when you've been through anything that's challenging, and everyone, especially in the past few years with lockdown and COVID, that spike in numbers of people having an experience they might not be voicing," the Duchess said, per Page Six.

During the awards ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced a new partnership between RFKHR and their own charity organization, the Archewell Foundation. "The values of RFK Foundation and the Archewell Foundation are aligned in our shared belief of courage over fear, and love over hate. Together we know that a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change," the couple said at the award ceremony (via BBC).

If you're thinking about suicide or know anyone who is, call 988 in the U.S., or find a suicide helpline in your country at IASP or Suicide.org.