Harry And Meghan Hint At Future Plans In Passionate Speech
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just won an award. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the Ripple of Hope Award from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organization on December 6 at a New York gala. The award honors those who have been committed to social justice, human rights, equity, and sustainability, per the organization's website. Some of the fellow laureates include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the late NBA legend Bill Russell. "Our hope with this award is to inspire a new generation of leadership in the arts, where diverse up-and-coming talent have a platform to have their voices heard and their stories told," the couple said, per CNN.
The awards ceremony occurred just days before the release of the new Netflix series "Harry & Meghan" where the couple talks about their experience as part of the royal family living under the spotlight. The episodes will be released in two batches: Volume I on December 8 and Volume II on December 15, according to the trailer.
During their acceptance speech, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used the time to hint at future plans.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce new partnership
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, used this opportunity to share more about her mental health struggles, which at some point included thoughts about ending her life, and why she decided to make this information public. "I don't want anyone to feel alone. And when you've been through anything that's challenging, and everyone, especially in the past few years with lockdown and COVID, that spike in numbers of people having an experience they might not be voicing," the Duchess said, per Page Six.
During the awards ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced a new partnership between RFKHR and their own charity organization, the Archewell Foundation. "The values of RFK Foundation and the Archewell Foundation are aligned in our shared belief of courage over fear, and love over hate. Together we know that a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change," the couple said at the award ceremony (via BBC).
