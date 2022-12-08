King Charles Appears Unbothered In First Appearance Since Meghan And Harry's Controversial Doc
Today is the day that many have been awaiting, the release of Netflix's docuseries on Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Simply called "Harry & Meghan," it's full of emotional moments, from stories of being followed by paparazzi to falling in love. It doesn't show the royal family in a particularly favorable light, with Prince Harry commenting on how there was "unconscious bias" in regards to race within the royal family that showed up in regards to Meghan, per BBC.
Meghan talked about meeting her to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton for the first time, thinking that the formality within the family in regards to greetings and the like was just in public — she found out that formality was for behind closed doors as well, according to the BBC. Overall, it seems unlikely to do much in terms of healing the rift between Prince Harry and the royal family. Some think that Buckingham Palace should finally speak out publicly against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But they haven't publicly commented on the docu-series, and King Charles III seems unphased by its debut.
King Charles had a busy day when the Harry & Meghan docu-series first aired
King Charles III didn't show any hint that there might be any controversy over the "Harry & Meghan" docuseries and the drama it lays bare, and he seems to have had a busy Thursday. He stopped by a King's Cross Church in London to open their community center called King's House, per Premier Christian News. He chatted with community members as he toured the facility, via Daily Mail. After that, King Charles walked to the nearby Ethiopian Christian Fellowship Church to attend an advent service.
Before heading out into London, according to the official Royal Family Twitter account, King Charles met with the incoming High Commissioner for the Republic of India and the Ambassador from the Republic of Lithuania at Buckingham Palace. All in a day's work for the king.
A potential public response from King Charles and Prince William is planned if there are any unwarranted criticism from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Netflix series, sources told the Daily Mail. Whether or not the king will watch or acknowledge watching the series remains to be seen.