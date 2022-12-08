King Charles Appears Unbothered In First Appearance Since Meghan And Harry's Controversial Doc

Today is the day that many have been awaiting, the release of Netflix's docuseries on Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Simply called "Harry & Meghan," it's full of emotional moments, from stories of being followed by paparazzi to falling in love. It doesn't show the royal family in a particularly favorable light, with Prince Harry commenting on how there was "unconscious bias" in regards to race within the royal family that showed up in regards to Meghan, per BBC.

Meghan talked about meeting her to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton for the first time, thinking that the formality within the family in regards to greetings and the like was just in public — she found out that formality was for behind closed doors as well, according to the BBC. Overall, it seems unlikely to do much in terms of healing the rift between Prince Harry and the royal family. Some think that Buckingham Palace should finally speak out publicly against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But they haven't publicly commented on the docu-series, and King Charles III seems unphased by its debut.