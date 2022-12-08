Body Language Expert's Painful Theory For Prince Harry's Anger Toward His Family - Exclusive

One quote from the second episode of "Harry & Meghan" stood out. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, shared how he felt the treatment of his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was similar to what his mom, Princess Diana, endured when she married into the royal family (per CNN).

Harry said that he was trying to "retrospectively protect his own mother." Body language expert Mark Bowden, a co-founder of TRUTHPLANE and panelist on The Behavior Panel, exclusively told The List how Harry's body language read during this conversation.

Bowden found that Harry was moving and speaking with "baton gestures," moving his hand in tandem with his words. According to Bowden, "This suggests that in his mind the story is aligned and true. His illustrators, which are the gestures that paint a picture of what he is saying are also congruent."

The expert continued, "All of this is congruent with other elements of the documentary where he shows emotional stress through his voice around concepts of what should 'seem right' or 'seem fair' when it comes to his own mother."

Bowden finished by stating, "So although he suggests that everything may have been equal apart from race, there could be an idea that his own mother was treated outside of the norms and the inequity of treatment compared to other women due in Meghan's case to race in his view was a 'history repeating itself.' Psychologically there may be a deep and understandable desire to retrospectively protect his own mother by protecting his then-girlfriend, now-wife."