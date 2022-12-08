The Heartbreaking Death Of Whitney Thore's Mom, Babs

It's a sad day for the fans and the cast of TLC's "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," as on December 8, Whitney Thore announced via Instagram that her mother, affectionately known as "Babs," died the day before at 76 due to a condition called cerebral amyloid angiopathy. The devastating condition is incurable and can cause strokes, brain bleeds, and even dementia.

According to Whitney, Babs experienced a stroke for the first time in 2017, again in December 2021, and a third time last month. The matriarch's health struggles were extensively covered on Season 10 of the show.

Like Babs' family, fans of the series were aware of her health struggles, but it doesn't make her passing any less of a tragic loss. Fans all know how close Whitney and her mother were, and as a result, Whitney was thoughtful about paying homage to her mother and their amazing relationship.