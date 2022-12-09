Body Language Expert Unpacks Awkward Curtsy Scene In Meghan And Harry Netflix Doc - Exclusive

In their new Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry finally confirmed our suspicions about the royal family's attitude toward Meghan Markle's career. During the course of their conversation, which occurred in the second episode, the celebrity couple also looked back on how much of a culture shock it was for the former "Suits" star when she first joined The Firm. In particular, Meghan admitted she thought Harry was kidding about curtsying to the queen.

"I remember we were in the car and we were driving up and he's like 'You know how to curtsy right?' And I just thought it was a joke," the Duchess of Sussex recalled. It's widely known that she found it incredibly tough to acclimate to life as a royal, which was part of what ultimately led Meghan and Harry to step down from their roles. As royal author Andrew Morton told podcast ToDiForDaily (via Express), "She just couldn't hack it. She didn't anticipate that it was difficult."

Morton even described it as "like trying to climb [Mount] Everest in flip-flops." There were plenty of surprising revelations from Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," but one of the biggest talking points surrounds Meghan playfully re-enacting a curtsy, which unsurprisingly has royal watchers up in arms (via Twitter). Body language expert Nicole Moore, who is the host of "Reality of Love" on BSpokeTV, exclusively revealed to The List what this moment really tells us about the royal defectors.