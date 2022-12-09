5 Daily Habits To Keep Your Winter Skin Thriving, According To Skincare Expert Kate Somerville
It's that time of year again. Even though we're dreading it, winter inevitably comes around, and while it's exciting getting ready to celebrate the season's holidays and parking in various activities, the change is palpable. It's no secret that your body goes through significant changes during this time, even if it's just a post-food coma after Thanksgiving dinner. Still, there are adjustments we can all make when the weather starts to nip at our noses and holiday sweets become ubiquitous everywhere.
Perhaps one of the most noticeable differences during the seasonal shift is the way our skin starts to get more dry and itchy (via Healthline). And for those with acne or rosacea, the colder weather can exacerbate these conditions. While we yearn for that summer sun and warmth, we can take certain precautions to help soothe our skin and still achieve that winter glow, per Glamour UK. Luckily, one skincare expert revealed her secrets for winter, and we're already revamping our skincare routines accordingly.
The skincare expert claims winter is the best time to take care of your skin
Kate Somerville knows skin health. She has her own skincare line, and the in-demand aesthetician has worked with several notable celebrities including Kate Hudson and Demi Moore, per Allure. It's easy to make mistakes when it comes to our skin, especially during wintertime but thankfully, during a recent episode of the "Breaking Beauty Podcast," Somerville shared her tried and true, five-step skincare routine for thriving winter skin.
It's simple; wash with a good cleanser (look out for these skincare ingredients!), exfoliate, hydrate, moisturize, and protect. Somerville also noted, "You can add a couple of steps of correction ... if you have acne or rosacea." She further emphasized the importance of tending to the skin during the colder months so that it will be prepped and healthy by the time summer rolls around — particularly since we can't exfoliate as much when it's hotter.
As Somerville explained, "In winter, let's start turning skin cells over and getting rid of the damage and start doing the work that you need to do to keep your skin looking young and healthy because the sun isn't as close and you're not out as much." The celebrity aesthetician also warned that, in summer, "heavier treatments" have a greater chance of causing damage, so now is the perfect time to take care of your skin as a result.