5 Daily Habits To Keep Your Winter Skin Thriving, According To Skincare Expert Kate Somerville

Kate Somerville knows skin health. She has her own skincare line, and the in-demand aesthetician has worked with several notable celebrities including Kate Hudson and Demi Moore, per Allure. It's easy to make mistakes when it comes to our skin, especially during wintertime but thankfully, during a recent episode of the "Breaking Beauty Podcast," Somerville shared her tried and true, five-step skincare routine for thriving winter skin.

It's simple; wash with a good cleanser (look out for these skincare ingredients!), exfoliate, hydrate, moisturize, and protect. Somerville also noted, "You can add a couple of steps of correction ... if you have acne or rosacea." She further emphasized the importance of tending to the skin during the colder months so that it will be prepped and healthy by the time summer rolls around — particularly since we can't exfoliate as much when it's hotter.

As Somerville explained, "In winter, let's start turning skin cells over and getting rid of the damage and start doing the work that you need to do to keep your skin looking young and healthy because the sun isn't as close and you're not out as much." The celebrity aesthetician also warned that, in summer, "heavier treatments" have a greater chance of causing damage, so now is the perfect time to take care of your skin as a result.