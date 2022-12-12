Leva Bonaparte Explains What The Restaurant Business Is Really Like - Exclusive

Leva Bonaparte loves everything about Charleston, South Carolina. "We're known for a lot of things," she said. "People here want to work in hospitality, and they make a killing. It's like they've already arrived — now they're trying to work up in the ranks."

With competition comes drama. "This is a business of young, attractive kids, but [you'll see that] these kids are [a lot more]," Bonaparte said, explaining that personality is key for her staff. "People go to hang out with people that they like, so when spaces are run by managers, everybody loves them. It's such a great time. That makes for all these interesting people ... There's a lot of loving that goes on in here, and I'm not one to stand in the way." But, she said, "if you're a manager, you may not date someone that you manage." She added, "That can get tricky."

And it can get messy — especially when the drama is aired on TV. "In the past and possibly in the future, people have been fired and reprimanded," she continued. "Although it looks all glitz and glam here, if I were to take you to the back, it's a whole other ball game. There's someone crying ... there's no air conditioning, or it's cold, or something's broken. That's the real side of this business, so I'm hoping people can see all of it."

"It's hard opening your business up," Bonaparte explained. "Give us some grace. It's a messy business, but we're doing our best and having a great time at it."

