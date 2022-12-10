Ryan Reynolds' Meetup With King Charles And Queen Camilla Fully Explained
Hollywood royalty meets actual royalty? That's what happened when Ryan Reynolds met up with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Friday, December 9, at Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, according to the Daily Mail.
Reynolds (of "Deadpool" movie fame), along with actor Rob McElhenney (you know him best from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"), expressed his emotions before the official meet-up with the royals. "I would say that we're impossibly excited to welcome him to the Racecourse Ground, this historic church that resides in the heart of Wrexham and is the heart of Wrexham," Reynolds conveyed to media, as reported by North Wales Live.
So, what were Reynolds and McElhenney doing in Wales at the same time as King Charles and Queen Camilla? And what did they all talk about during their time together? While it's hard to know the exact conversation, much of it was said to be about soccer — and not at all about Reynolds' gin brand.
Meeting on the pitch
In 2021, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the Wrexham Association Foot Club, according to The Guardian. Their ownership was accompanied by the Hulu documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham," which, according to the streaming network, "tracks their crash course in ownership and the interwoven fates of a team and a town."
The football club is based out of Racecourse Ground, where the actors met King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on the pitch after their grand entrance through the players' tunnel, says Mirror. Prior to the meeting, North Wales Live reports that Reynolds talked about what he hoped to share with the King. "I would love to tell him a little about what it is that we're hoping to achieve with the renovation of the Kop stand," he said about the special fan seating in the stadium. "And what that will mean to not just the club, but the community of Wrexham as well."
As for the gin, Reynolds is also the owner of Aviation Gin and was asked during his pre-meet-up press conference if he was going to gift a bottle to King Charles. Per North Wales Live, the actor replied: "I don't want to compete with the Royal gin now. That might create a conflict of interest."