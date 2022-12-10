Ryan Reynolds' Meetup With King Charles And Queen Camilla Fully Explained

Hollywood royalty meets actual royalty? That's what happened when Ryan Reynolds met up with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Friday, December 9, at Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, according to the Daily Mail.

Reynolds (of "Deadpool" movie fame), along with actor Rob McElhenney (you know him best from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"), expressed his emotions before the official meet-up with the royals. "I would say that we're impossibly excited to welcome him to the Racecourse Ground, this historic church that resides in the heart of Wrexham and is the heart of Wrexham," Reynolds conveyed to media, as reported by North Wales Live.

So, what were Reynolds and McElhenney doing in Wales at the same time as King Charles and Queen Camilla? And what did they all talk about during their time together? While it's hard to know the exact conversation, much of it was said to be about soccer — and not at all about Reynolds' gin brand.