Joy Behar's Harsh Critique Of Harry And Meghan's Docuseries

Reviews of the much-anticipated "Harry & Meghan" Netflix documentary series dropped almost as soon as the end credits rolled on December 8. As could be predicted, supporters of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, applauded their honesty, while critics were brutal. Piers Morgan cut down Harry and Meghan's series with one snarky word: "whine-a-thon." A reporter for The Guardian called it "so sickening I almost brought up my breakfast." Vox yawned that the Sussexes' revelations bring "nothing new to the table."

The ladies of "The View" also had some thoughts of their own as well. One segment that was of particular interest was a statement Prince Harry made about his need to protect Meghan from being bullied in the tabloids. He explained that his family members shrugged off his concerns, saying other royal in-laws had endured similar media bashing. Harry argued this was a different situation, because of "the race element." Co-host Ana Navarro noted that Harry's upbringing as a white man living in the world of British royalty hadn't prepared him for the realities of being married to a multiracial woman in a society that isn't yet fully equal. "Nobody who lives in a Hispanic skin, or who lives in an Afro-Latina skin, is shocked by the fact that there is racism," she said.

The hosts offered more opinions as well, but none more surprising than that of Joy Behar, who closed the segment with a shocking admission.