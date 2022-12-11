Here's How King Charles And Prince William Plan To Respond To Harry And Meghan's Series
The popular motto "Keep Calm and Carry On" is certainly followed by the British royal family. No matter what circumstances surround them, they know they have to present a calm and authoritative face before their citizens. Not even their own personal dramas can cause their stiff upper lips to tremble. If a member airs palace dirty laundry, it's frowned upon, but never answered with a royal diatribe. For instance, after Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sat down with Oprah to discuss their decision to leave palace life, the late Queen Elizabeth's official reply was brief and composed. It declared that the "concerning" statements would be "taken very seriously" by the family, but added, "recollections may vary," indicating quiet disapproval of their accusations of racism.
Once again, Harry and Meghan are speaking out about their experiences via their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." While they didn't say anything truly cruel against the royal family in the first three episodes, they did mention Meghan's surprise that William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were formal and undemonstrative even in a private get-together. The duke also repeated his claim that the palace didn't protect his wife from media attacks. Many say that's enough to warrant a reaction from King Charles III. In fact, many former palace employees have said they want "The Firm" to speak out against the Sussexes once and for all. Whether they will or not is another matter.
The king and heir plan to keep mum
Contrary to a report from The Mirror that King Charles III and Prince William were engaging in "crisis talks" about composing an official response to the "Harry & Meghan" documentary, it appears the two may not be as quick to act as first believed. Yet another Mirror article quotes other palace sources who claim that the monarch and his heir are determined to maintain "a dignified silence" instead of releasing a rebuttal of any sort. The insiders dismiss the first three episodes as revealing "nothing new" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't said before. As in their infamous Oprah interview, the Sussexes maintained they were pushed to the brink by the constant racially-tinged media criticism against Meghan. In the Netflix series, Harry said once again that the palace disregarded his request to tell the tabloids to cease and desist. However, the Mirror source says that there's "nothing worth engaging with" in any of the first three episodes of the series.
Rather than pushing back, Charles and William are "getting on with the job," as the insider puts it. "As far as everyone is concerned it's business as usual, and there is no desire to engage in a tit-for-tat war of words." The king and Camilla, Queen Consort, have spent the week partaking in various activities, including a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace, an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, and a Christmas tree-trimming session with local children, according to the royal Instagram account.