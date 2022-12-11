Here's How King Charles And Prince William Plan To Respond To Harry And Meghan's Series

The popular motto "Keep Calm and Carry On" is certainly followed by the British royal family. No matter what circumstances surround them, they know they have to present a calm and authoritative face before their citizens. Not even their own personal dramas can cause their stiff upper lips to tremble. If a member airs palace dirty laundry, it's frowned upon, but never answered with a royal diatribe. For instance, after Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sat down with Oprah to discuss their decision to leave palace life, the late Queen Elizabeth's official reply was brief and composed. It declared that the "concerning" statements would be "taken very seriously" by the family, but added, "recollections may vary," indicating quiet disapproval of their accusations of racism.

Once again, Harry and Meghan are speaking out about their experiences via their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." While they didn't say anything truly cruel against the royal family in the first three episodes, they did mention Meghan's surprise that William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were formal and undemonstrative even in a private get-together. The duke also repeated his claim that the palace didn't protect his wife from media attacks. Many say that's enough to warrant a reaction from King Charles III. In fact, many former palace employees have said they want "The Firm" to speak out against the Sussexes once and for all. Whether they will or not is another matter.