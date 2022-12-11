Prince Harry Has 'No Regrets' Over His Netflix Series Despite The Bashing

The highly anticipated Netflix docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is finally here. "Harry & Meghan" explores the couple's love story followed by their exodus from the royal family amid tensions with relatives and the media. The show is being released in two parts: the first came out on December 8 and the other will be coming out on December 15. Royal experts consider that the show might be the last straw for the prince's fragile family relationship and hurt his chances of getting invited to King Charles III's coronation, per The Independent.

The show's first trailer was released just a day before William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales were scheduled to appear at the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston. "If tomorrow is Prince William's Super Bowl, then here's your Halftime Show," royal journalist Omid Scobie tweeted about the trailer. This is one of the many instances indicating that the brothers are fighting for the media spotlight, as The New York Times reported. While Prince Harry didn't make any explicit comments about his brother in Volume I of the show, he used footage from Princess Diana's famous Panorama interview, which Prince William had previously said it should not air ever again (via Page Six).