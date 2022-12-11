Prince Harry Has 'No Regrets' Over His Netflix Series Despite The Bashing
The highly anticipated Netflix docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is finally here. "Harry & Meghan" explores the couple's love story followed by their exodus from the royal family amid tensions with relatives and the media. The show is being released in two parts: the first came out on December 8 and the other will be coming out on December 15. Royal experts consider that the show might be the last straw for the prince's fragile family relationship and hurt his chances of getting invited to King Charles III's coronation, per The Independent.
The show's first trailer was released just a day before William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales were scheduled to appear at the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston. "If tomorrow is Prince William's Super Bowl, then here's your Halftime Show," royal journalist Omid Scobie tweeted about the trailer. This is one of the many instances indicating that the brothers are fighting for the media spotlight, as The New York Times reported. While Prince Harry didn't make any explicit comments about his brother in Volume I of the show, he used footage from Princess Diana's famous Panorama interview, which Prince William had previously said it should not air ever again (via Page Six).
Prince Harry opens up about racism in new series
While many expected that the release of "Harry & Meghan" Volume I would come filled with royal secrets, that hasn't been the case so far, as reported by BBC. A huge chunk of the show has been focused on the relationship between the British tabloids and the royal family, and how paparazzi harassment changed Meghan Markle's life forever.
But the docuseries does touch upon racism and implicit bias, two issues that affected Markle's relationship with the royal family and the British media. Prince Harry said that his relatives considered Markle's issues with the media "a rite of passage" for royal brides, but as he pointed out, "the difference is the race element." The Duke of Sussex opened up about the work he has been doing to diminish his implicit bias and apologize for the time he wore a Nazi costume as a teenager. The Mirror reported that a close friend of Princess Diana said that Prince Harry has "no regrets" about the docuseries and all the details they have shared on it. "Harry is delighted with the narrative of the documentary and how he and Meghan came across," the source said according to the publication.