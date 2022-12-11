There's Speculation Prince Harry Won't Be Allowed Back Into The UK, According To A Royal Expert

The first three episodes of the new Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," dropped this week, sending new shockwaves through the royal family and their fandom. This isn't the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have gone public about what living as working members of the House of Windsor was actually like — and it won't be the last. With Harry's memoir, "Spare," will be published soon, and more episodes of the docuseries still to drop, royal fans and foes eagerly await the rest of the tea the Sussexes have to spill.

For many, Harry and Meghan are throwing major Princess Diana energy. When Diana's BBC interview with Martin Bashir aired, she was the first royal to speak openly and candidly about the nightmare living as the Princess of Wales had been for her. Other than Diana and then-Prince Charles getting divorced, the royal family made no public comment about any of the allegations Diana made (via Cosmopolitan UK).

After Harry and Meghan's own interview with Oprah aired, Buckingham Palace changed tact, choosing to issue a statement, sharing how "saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years [had] been for Harry and Meghan." The statement added that the allegations, particularly when it came to racism, were going to be "taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

Now that the couple is dishing more details, royal experts are speculating a big response from King Charles III.