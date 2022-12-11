Waxing Eyebrows Vs. Tweezing: What Do The Professionals Recommend?

Waxing can be a convenient way to get rid of unwanted hair messing up your perfect brow arch. According to WebMD, a benefit of waxing is that it removes strands from the root. This allows for a longer period before the hair is visible on the skin's surface. There are several waxing products that are easy to use so you can properly maintain your brows at home. However, you can always treat yourself to a salon visit for your facial wax too. This method leaves skin soft, even, and hairless.

On the downside, waxing can be painful. There is also the risk of ingrown hairs and skin irritation. You won't be able to wax every and any time either. Hairs have to be a certain length for waxing to work. This can mean unsightly strands in between waxing.

Tweezing has its pros and cons too. This method only requires a pair of tweezers making it affordable and convenient. According to American Spa, they are safe to use on the face and offer the ability to remove strands individually. However, this can increase the time it takes to completely remove hairs and can be painful. There is also the risk of strands breaking instead of being pulled from the root. Now that we've heard both sides, what do the professionals recommend?