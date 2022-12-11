What Is A Megaformer And How Does It Work?

Not all gym workout machines are created equal. Hot trends like the Peloton treadmill and bike are a fun way to exercise in a class setting with real instructors without having to leave the comfort of your own home. The Peloton instructors have the added benefit of having a direct pipeline to becoming an influencer. Peloton offers thousands of on-demand classes with everything from "low impact to intervals to climbs," per The New York Times.

Then there are those popular machines at the gym that aren't doing as much as people think like the ab crunch machine and the hip abduction/adduction machine. Yep, there are a lot of options to choose from out there but there is one machine created in 2005 that Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian, and Michelle Obama all swear by — the Megaformer, per Insider.

And if you're into Pilates and want to kick it up, you have to try the Megaformer. Here is what a Megaformer is and how it works.