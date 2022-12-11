What Is Lipozene And Is It Safe?
If you have ever counted calories, logged your daily food intake, or partaken in a specific type of diet plan, you aren't alone. According to Boston Medical Center, every single year, millions of Americans go on diets, and while on those diets, they collectively spend billions of dollars. While many people go on diets at the suggestion of their doctors due to mobility issues or health problems like a risk of diabetes, high cholesterol, or even a risk of a stroke, many Americans choose to diet simply because they don't feel good about themselves.
Technically, when spelled out, losing weight is simple: eat healthily, exercise, or try another healthy way to lose weight without dieting. But the reality is that it isn't always so cut and dry. According to the Mayo Clinic, you need to be in the right mindset before setting on a weight loss journey. If you are not motivated on your own to lose weight, it's unlikely you will be successful in doing so. But, many people have found other methods of losing weight that don't require the gym or grilled chicken and it is in the form of a diet pill.
Lipozene is a diet pill used by people hoping to lose weight
According to Medical News Today, Lipozene is a "branded dietary weight loss supplement." The pill contains a soluble fiber called Glucomannan that absorbs water and contains fiber, aiding in weight loss. In short, Lipozene helps curb your appetite, making you feel full longer than you normally might, causing you to eat less and therefore, lose weight.
Technically, Lipozene is considered safe to use, per Byrdie, but that doesn't mean it's right for everyone. Side effects of taking the pill can range from stomach aches and nausea to diarrhea and constipation. It also does not mix with certain medications, making it a big no for many people taking other pills for a variety of different reasons. The capsules also contain gelatin, making them unsuitable for vegetarians and vegans, per Medical News Today. And while many publications advise against Lipozene altogether, there are pros and cons to taking the diet pill, per Verywell Fit.
Pros and cons of Lipozene
Diet pills often aid in the negative aspects of diet culture, but if you consult with your doctor and both agree that going this route is safe for you, Lipozene may be a good option. According to Medical News Today, Lipozene can do a lot more for you than just help you lose weight. It can help your body absorb fat better and keep you from overeating. In addition to weight, Lipozene may also help lower your cholesterol and your blood pressure.
On the other hand, Lipozene also has the potential to cause more harm than good. According to Verywell Fit, the pill has a high chance of being stuck in your esophagus, especially if you do not drink enough water. It also has a lot of side effects that you may experience, not to mention the fact that research is mixed on whether or not Lipozene actually works when it comes to weight loss. If you have ever had issues with an eating disorder, diet pills can exacerbate that as well, causing it to be a dangerous addition to your diet. If you are considering taking Lipozene for weight loss, be sure to consult your doctor before buying the supplement.