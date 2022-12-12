Prince Harry Accuses Palace Of Lying To Protect William In New Netflix Trailer

Tongues have been wagging nonstop since Netflix released its new documentary series, Harry and Meghan, featuring the controversial Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Reviews of the series have been wholly negative in the British press, which is perhaps to be expected (via NPR). Meanwhile, The New York Times says the show "has all the intimacy of Instagram," meaning, not much (and heavily filtered), and CNN calls it a "royal disappointment."

Even so, people are watching it in droves. On the first day the first few episodes became available, the first episode was watched by a record 2.4 million viewers in that single day (via BBC). It seems no matter how people feel about the quality of the show, whether or not it brings anything new to the conversation, or whether its production and dissemination is a waste of time and money, Meghan and Harry are hot news, and people will watch and listen when the couple declares they have something to show us or something to say.

Now, however, in a trailer for the next segment of the Netflix series, Harry makes remarks that flat-out remove any doubt as to whether the couple will be revealing any new information or directly calling out the royal family from which they made their official exit back in 2020 (via Daily Mail).