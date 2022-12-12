Nicole's Bad Luck With Her Own Pregnancies On Days Of Our Lives

"Days of Our Lives" fans first met Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) in 1998, when she first came to Salem and quickly developed a relationship with legacy character Eric Brady (then Jensen Ackles), per Soap Central. Nicole soon became one of the long-running soap's most exciting characters, with a backstory that included a poor home life, a history of abuse, and many other dark secrets. Over the years, Nicole has overcome many of the obstacles that she's had to face in her life. She's also fallen in and out of love quite a bit too.

In addition to Nicole's first love, Eric, the character has been involved with many of Salem's most beloved men (via Soaps In Depth). Nicole has been married many times, having walked down the aisle with Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), EJ DiMera (then James Scott), Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), Trent Robbins (Roscoe Born), and Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer). She's also had relationships and flings with Austin Reed (Austin Peck), Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), and Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian).

Sadly, Nicole's heartbreak hasn't just been centered around her failed relationships and marriages either. The character has actually suffered greatly due to the bad luck she's had surrounding her pregnancies and her journey into motherhood.