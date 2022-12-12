Jonathan Bennett Says The Holiday Sitter Is The Gay Version Of This '80s Classic - Exclusive

At the request to describe "The Holiday Sitter" with three words, Jonathan Bennett said, "Gay 'Uncle Buck.'" For those who've yet to see "Uncle Buck," the film centers around the titular Uncle Buck (John Candy), a childless and immature uncle, having to look after his nieces and nephew. In the process, he has to grow up. Now, add a meet-cute between two men, and viewers have the barebones of "The Holiday Sitter."

Along with this inspiration, Bennett reflected on why he keeps coming back to Hallmark Christmas movies, and if you ask him, one of the biggest reasons is that Christmas movies are for everyone. "What keeps me coming back to Hallmark Channel is their support and their love in the way they support their talent and help their talent tell stories," Bennett said. "For 'The Holiday Sitter,' it was important for me to tell a story of a guy that felt and looked like me."

For the first time ever, so many people are able to see themselves on screen, and that's an incredibly powerful thing. "My character is Sam, and he's a gay man living in New York City, who doesn't come home for the holidays that much," Bennet said, "but he ends up having to come home for the holidays [to] babysit his niece and nephew. Through doing that, he learns what it's like to have a family and be part of a family at the holidays, and [it] changes his heart and mind."