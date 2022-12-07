The Holiday Sitter's Jonathan Bennett Talks Making History On Hallmark - Exclusive Interview

There was a pretty big holiday element to "Mean Girls," and Lindsay Lohan just did a Christmas movie. Would you ever want to do a Hallmark Christmas movie with her or any of the other "Mean Girls" cast?

I am 100% down to do a Christmas movie with anyone from "Mean Girls." I'm praying and waiting for the day that Lacey Chabert and I get to reunite on camera in a Christmas movie. I keep putting it out there to the network to find the right project for that, but I would always love to do a movie with Lindsay Lohan. There's never a time I don't want to do a movie with Lindsay Lohan.

What kind of plot would you like for that?

What's funny is that I wouldn't want to fall in love [with Lohan's character], because the world's seen us do that. It would be different — maybe we play brother and sister, best friends, something different than us falling in love because they've already watched us [do that]. Maybe I fall in love with Lacey Chabert on camera, because she was a friend on "Mean Girls," and we flip it. I don't know.

That would be amazing. What are some of the biggest differences between movies like "The Holiday Sitter" and "Mean Girls," or shows like "Awkward"? What are some of the joys of all of those different [projects]?

Oh my gosh, "Awkward." Well, the biggest difference between some of the projects I've done like "Mean Girls" and "Awkward" is that Hallmark Channel does something very unique and special that's different than everyone else, and that is [that] Hallmark Channel tells stories that lead with love. They're based in love, and they're based in family, and they're based in joy. That's what makes this network so special, and that's why everyone wants to watch them at the holidays, because you can't have Christmas anymore without Hallmark Channel. It's not possible.

To be able to be involved in storytelling ... I got to executive produce "The Holiday Sitter" and come up with a story and take it from its conception, when I said, "Hey, I want to do gay 'Uncle Buck,'" to the movie we have on screen — which is a completely different movie than that, but it's adapted. To be able to tell these stories that bring joy to so many people, it's the best feeling in the world.

Congratulations on bringing such an important story to the forefront.

Hey, first LGBTQ+-led Christmas movie [on Hallmark]. That's the headline.

"The Holiday Sitter" premieres Sunday, December 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT) on Hallmark.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

