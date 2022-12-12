Kyle Dean Massey And Taylor Frey On Lifetime's A Christmas To Treasure - Exclusive Interview

Do you guys have any individual, exciting projects coming up that we should look out for?

Frey: Absolutely. We're writing the gay version of "The Holiday." It's fully funded. We're selecting the cast now. It's my favorite movie, so we're playing on that without plagiarizing it, but I'm going to be able to play the Amanda Woods role and go a little bit camp, shooting a big, beautiful house in LA and fall[ing] in love with a Brit. It's going to be a blast. Actually, Kyle might be playing the Ed Burns role, the ex who cheats on Amanda Woods. I already have in my mind this Christmas wreath that I'm going to throw it in like a saucer, and he's going to duck, or maybe it'll hit you.

[Who]'s your ideal British actor to be cast as the love interest if you have one?

Frey: I don't think I can say it now, but we do have our eye on one guy who's done a lot of cool stuff and some major motion pictures, who I think will be excited to play this role, so we're working on it.

I hope that Cameron Diaz or Kate Winslet makes a little cameo.

Frey: Oh my gosh. Dream of dreams. I love it. I'll work on that.

Is it important to you to cast LGBTQ actors playing queer roles?

Frey: I'm more inclined to cast gay people in gay roles, not because people who don't identify as LGBTQIA+ are unable to play that authentically — much like how I feel [gay people] can authentically play heterosexual people — [but] it's for a lack of opportunity. People that are part of the queer community are given fewer opportunities to play characters, especially if being gay is not at the forefront of the storyline, if the major dramatic conflict is [not] being gay or coming out. To play a normal person who happens to be gay is rare. I don't think it goes back and forth as freely as it does with heterosexual people.

Anything else you wanted to note about this awesome movie?

Frey: Watch it. It's pretty heartwarming, and in a time of such insanity in the country and seemingly the world, it's important to remember to enjoy the moments with the people we love and the people we have. Part of the story talks about the passing of a member of their circle who showed them an amazing childhood, and they go back to honor her. I love movies that sometimes slip in a message about how finite our time here is and how quickly time goes and how short life is. There's no better time to remember that than during the Christmas season.

Massey: We're at a time, for whatever reason, that any type of gay movie is receiving backlash. [It] seems ridiculous, but here we find ourselves. I do think it takes some courage for networks to make and buy these movies and air them and promote them. I'm proud to be part of it, and I hope people can tune in to support these stories. That's the biggest thing people can do — say, "We want more of these." The more people support them, the more they get made.

"A Christmas to Treasure" premieres on Lifetime on December 16 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

This interview has been edited for clarity.