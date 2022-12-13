Former Head Of Royal Protection Slams Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Security Claims

In the second trailer for the much-anticipated docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex wonders aloud "what would have happened to us if had we not got out when we did." Then it cuts to his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, revealing: "Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were." Prince Harry later refers to "institutional gaslighting," while Meghan admits to feeling as though she was "being fed to the wolves."

Clearly, both parties feared for their physical safety. The first three episodes of the series dropped last week, and there weren't any particularly huge or new revelations, though the Sussexes did discuss the issues they had with the British press, and the impact their implicit racial bias seemingly played in how Meghan was treated, per CNN. Generally speaking, Harry is reportedly happy with being able to tell their story with the series.

The royal family, meanwhile, has yet to publicly respond, according to ET. That doesn't mean that others aren't chiming in with their thoughts, of course. Piers Morgan hasn't made a secret of the fact he isn't a fan of Meghan, and on his show "Piers Morgan Uncensored," he spoke with Dai Davies, a security specialist and a former head of royal protection, who doesn't see things the same way that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do.