UK Poll Shows Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Popularity Is Worse Than Ever

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to step away from their royal duties and made their way to California, they have been facing backlash. The couple quickly fell out of favor with the British public, but things went downhill even further when they chose to sit down with Oprah Winfrey for an in-depth interview where they made shocking allegations (via Yahoo! News).

It appears Harry and Meghan have been trying to do damage control since they found themselves in an unfavorable position with the public. They chose to tell their story on their own terms per a Netflix documentary series titled "Harry & Meghan." However, many royal experts and fans alike have found that this documentary hasn't put them back in the public's good graces like the Sussexes may have hoped (per Wales Online).

Now, a new survey has found that Harry and Meghan may be less favorable than ever. Fans have been bashing the Netflix series, and it appears to be spilling over into the couple's already low popularity with the British public.