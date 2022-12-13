The Icelandic Tradition You Should Try For An Even Cozier Holiday Season

How do you plan to celebrate the holiday season this year? If you're ready to try something new, let yourself be inspired by Jólabókaflóð, or the "book flood before Christmas." This centuries-old tradition plays a pivotal role in Icelandic culture, according to The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Digital Library. As it turns out, Icelanders give each other books as holiday gifts and read them with their loved ones on Christmas Eve.

Scandinavian countries have distinct traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation. For example, Danish people make themselves cozy around the holiday season — and everything they do revolves around hygge, a concept that dates back to the 1800s. Hygge is all about creating a warm, relaxing atmosphere where families and friends can spend time together and take joy in the little things. On a similar note, Swedes spend Christmas day watching Disney cartoons from the '60s and decorating their homes for extra coziness.

The Icelandic tradition of Jólabókaflóði has been around since World War II. Back then, paper was one of the few goods available to the masses, which nurtured people's love for books. Even today, more than half of Icelanders read approximately eight books per year. This wonderful tradition might be exactly what you need to get into the holiday spirit and find inner peace.