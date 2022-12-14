Prince Harry's Old Friend Says She No Longer Recognizes Him

Catherine Ommanney claims to know Prince Harry due to a past fling, but upon watching "Harry & Meghan," his Netflix docuseries with wife Meghan Markle, she acknowledged barely even recognizing him anymore. In an interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," the former reality star claimed that the Duke of Sussex was behaving differently "personality-wise," on the first three episodes of the show, which were released last week.

As Ommanney explained, "When I watched him [on] the show, I just thought, 'Why?'" Regardless of not knowing Harry for a very long time, if at all, she came to a conclusion about why he changed: "My mother will really hate me for saying this ... But it's almost like she's got a spell over him. And that's why I don't recognize him because he used to be so down to earth and normal, and there's so little of him I actually recognized."

Ommanney's observation is reminiscent of Tom "Skippy" Inskip's stance on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship. As related in the biography "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," Skippy, who was a friend of Harry's from school, apparently told his friends that "Meghan has changed Harry too much" (via Express). In fact, Skippy even worried that "we've lost him" completely.