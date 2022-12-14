The Devastating Death Of DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Fans are reeling from the sudden death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, per TMZ, who was best known for his role on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." He started there in 2014 as an enthusiastic musical presence and, in 2020, became an executive producer. Prior to the show, he rose to fame as a contestant on Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008, via People.

On Dec. 14, 2022, TMZ confirmed with the Los Angeles Police Department that Boss' cause of death appears to be suicide after he was found lifeless in a Los Angeles hotel. His wife, Allison Holker, a fellow dancer, made an official statement.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," she said. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him ... To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."

Boss, who was 40, leaves behind three children with Holker. Rest in peace, tWitch.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.