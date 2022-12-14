Days Of Our Lives Fans Are In Agreement Over The Clown Kidnapper Plot

It may be the holiday season, but "Days of Our Lives" is seemingly still celebrating Halloween. In the past few weeks, the Peacock soap opera has been full of drama, and a lot of it has involved a creepy clown costume. The costume first came into play during EJ DiMera's (Dan Feuerriegel) feud with Ava Vitalli (Tamara Braun). Ava was seen peering through the window at the DiMera mansion while wearing the spooky mask and outfit on Halloween (via Soaps). Moments later, EJ's brother, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), crept up behind him wearing the same costume, which included red gloves and matching poms down the front, as well as a scary mask complete with terrifying makeup. Chad explains that a vendor was selling the costume at the town square, so it's possible that a child was wearing it.

Later that day, EJ sees the clown costume again when his mother, Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk), comes rushing to her son's side and warns him that he's in danger, giving EJ three clown sightings for the day, per TV Fanatic. Since that time, the Salem clown costume has been brought back multiple times and used for evil.

Now, fans are sharing their feelings about the clown costume and all of the drama surrounding it on social media.