Why One Royal Expert Believes Harry And Meghan's Titles Are Safe From King Charles' Wrath
Ever since he first ascended the throne, rumors have swirled that King Charles is about to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their official titles. Moreover, the newly-crowned sovereign has yet to bestow their children with the titles they are legally owed (via Tatler). In fact, one royal expert claimed the only way Archie and Lilibet will receive titles is if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earn the king's trust back.
Katie Nicholl made the shocking declaration during an appearance on True Royalty TV's "The Royal Beat" (via the Daily Mail). As Nicholl pointed out, the Sussex kids are still listed as "Miss" and "Master" on the royal website, "And I'm told that that is a very clear signal from the king. He's willing to give those titles, but it comes with a caveat, and that caveat is trust. They have to know that they can trust the family."
An insider subsequently told The Telegraph that Archie had already been offered the Earl of Dumbarton title but his parents felt the negative association with the word "dumb" wasn't worth it in the long run. Although Charles has yet to decide what to do about the children, he may soon turn his attention to Meghan and Harry instead. However, one royal expert reckons the couple has nothing to worry about.
Stripping their titles would play right into the Sussexes' hands
Piers Morgan unsurprisingly led the charge to have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stripped of their royal titles following several surprising revelations from "Harry & Meghan." The controversial firebrand tweeted: "King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles and ties to the royal family and needs to do it fast before they destroy the monarchy." Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their positions in January 2020, which meant they could no longer use their HRH titles or receive any money from the public, as BBC News reported at the time.
Even though King Charles appears to be dragging his feet over the fate of their two children, one royal expert reassured Page Six that the Sussexes themselves shouldn't panic. "Stripping their title[s] is not something the king would likely ever consider," they argued. "Mostly because it would be too petty and punitive." Likewise, it would just give the celebrity couple more ammunition for their future projects, while solidifying that they were driven out of The Firm. However, Harry could voluntarily give up his title if he so wished, as Majesty managing editor Joe Little suggested.
According to Katie Nicholl's book "The New Royals," the king isn't making any decisions about Archie and Lilibet's titles until Harry's memoir, "Spare," is released in January (via Vanity Fair). He may be waiting for the same thing before deciding what to do about the Sussexes too.