Why One Royal Expert Believes Harry And Meghan's Titles Are Safe From King Charles' Wrath

Ever since he first ascended the throne, rumors have swirled that King Charles is about to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their official titles. Moreover, the newly-crowned sovereign has yet to bestow their children with the titles they are legally owed (via Tatler). In fact, one royal expert claimed the only way Archie and Lilibet will receive titles is if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earn the king's trust back.

Katie Nicholl made the shocking declaration during an appearance on True Royalty TV's "The Royal Beat" (via the Daily Mail). As Nicholl pointed out, the Sussex kids are still listed as "Miss" and "Master" on the royal website, "And I'm told that that is a very clear signal from the king. He's willing to give those titles, but it comes with a caveat, and that caveat is trust. They have to know that they can trust the family."

An insider subsequently told The Telegraph that Archie had already been offered the Earl of Dumbarton title but his parents felt the negative association with the word "dumb" wasn't worth it in the long run. Although Charles has yet to decide what to do about the children, he may soon turn his attention to Meghan and Harry instead. However, one royal expert reckons the couple has nothing to worry about.