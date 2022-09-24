Royal Expert Claims This Is The Only Way Archie And Lilibet Will Receive Titles

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a few members of the royal family received new titles, most notably King Charles III, who ascended to the throne after his mother's death. In addition, his wife, Camilla, became queen consort, and Charles named his son William, and his wife, Catherine, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, per Insider. As a result, their three children will now be referred to as Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales.

But while the changes to William and Kate's family's titles have already been made clear on the royal website, things appear to be more complicated when it comes to the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. With their grandfather now the head of the monarchy, Archie and Lilibet can now officially become prince and princess. Yet there haven't been any changes made to their status on the royal site.

Charles's spokesman pointed out that the new king did express his love for Harry and Meghan in his first speech after the queen's death. "While the website was updated for the Waleses, clearly updating love on a website doesn't quite work so we've not quite done that but clearly he does love them. We will be working through updating the website as and when we get information," he told Hello!

But some believe there is more to the king's reluctance to make a formal announcement about his two youngest grandchildren's titles.