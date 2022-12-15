Michelle Argyris On Why She Loves Filming Kissing Scenes In Christmas Movies - Exclusive

Discussing why she's drawn to filming the most romantic scenes, Michelle Argyris tells The List, "It's so funny because I was so single for so long, and I'd make jokes with Andrew [Bushell], like, 'Today's the kissing day. Get ready.' And he would laugh."

Argyris continues, "It's always so nice, whether it's a kiss or a hug or an intimate moment. It's nice to look into somebody's eyes and just be there with them. You don't even have to say much. Sure, we have some dialogue, but those scenes really pull me in because I get to feel like I'm existing in a space with someone for a moment. You can get lost and forget that the cameras are there and enjoy two people, characters, falling in love."

She also says that finding chemistry with a co-star is so important to the success of the film. "As the viewer, especially with these Christmas movies, if there's no chemistry, then you don't have a movie," she explains. "So even if you mess up lines, it doesn't matter. If we're a little sloppy with this or that, it doesn't matter if you can feel the joy and the love within characters." Viewers of "Record Breaking Christmas" are bound to agree that Argyris has wonderful chemistry with her co-star, Andrew Bushell.



Watch "Record Breaking Christmas" on Lifetime on Thursday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.