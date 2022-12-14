Harry And Meghan's Documentary Becomes A Record Breaker For Netflix Ahead Of Second Installment

All eyes have been on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for the past few years. Ever since the couple announced they were stepping down as senior royals in January 2020, people became even more curious about the couple and their daily lives. While, at the time, most of the reasoning stemmed from their harsh treatment by tabloids and the media, it wasn't until now that the public learned the whole story from the duke and duchess themselves.

They recently released the first half of their much-anticipated documentary. "Harry & Meghan," on Netflix. The documentary is a six-episode series, with the first drop consisting of three episodes. According to Glitter, in just those three episodes, fans learned a lot about the couple, including how they met, the positives of their early life together, and even their younger years before they fell in love.

There were a lot of emotional moments and surprising revelations in the first three episodes alone. With much more to discover in the next episodes, fans are flocking to the documentary and breaking viewership records.