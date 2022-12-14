Prince Harry Is Reportedly Already Planning For His Next TV Gig
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have the world talking following the debut of their Netflix series, "Harry & Meghan." The couple has endured mixed reviews, as reported by The Guardian. Some viewers simply saw "Harry & Meghan" as a chance for a woman of color who was thrown into royalty to tell her story. Others, especially those involved with the British press, felt this documentary series was a disaster.
Much of the backlash came from the idea that Harry and Meghan chose to leave the United Kingdom and their royal duties for a more private life in California. Some members of the press and public alike took issue with the couple giving themselves a platform when they allegedly wanted to stay out of the spotlight.
However, a representative for the couple told Entertainment Tonight, "The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back," adding "this distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence. In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series."
Now, there are rumors swirling that Prince Harry is ready to take on another TV role, further proving they are not interested in privacy like many had thought.
Harry will be sitting in front of TV cameras sooner than many expected
Following the debut of the Netflix series starring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple has faced a slew of backlash. Even "Saturday Night Live" is getting in on the topic, making jokes at the couple's expense on the weekly sketch show (per Newsweek).
It appears that the criticism hasn't stopped Prince Harry from taking on another gig on television. According to The Mirror Harry is set to sit down with Gayle King for an in-depth interview about his new memoir, "Spare." An insider told the publication that he is ready to dish out more royal secrets.
Cameron Walker, a royal expert for GB News, talked about the news on his show.
"It looks like, if you've read the 'Mirror' this morning, there are reports, there are claims in there that Harry is not going to stop with this Netflix documentary," the commentator dished."He is in talks with American network CBS to perhaps do a promotional interview for his book 'Spare,' which is coming out in January, with Gayle King who is seen as an ally of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She went to Meghan's baby shower in 2019 if you remember."
Fans and critics of the royal family alike will be anxiously awaiting this new interview.