Prince Harry Is Reportedly Already Planning For His Next TV Gig

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have the world talking following the debut of their Netflix series, "Harry & Meghan." The couple has endured mixed reviews, as reported by The Guardian. Some viewers simply saw "Harry & Meghan" as a chance for a woman of color who was thrown into royalty to tell her story. Others, especially those involved with the British press, felt this documentary series was a disaster.

Much of the backlash came from the idea that Harry and Meghan chose to leave the United Kingdom and their royal duties for a more private life in California. Some members of the press and public alike took issue with the couple giving themselves a platform when they allegedly wanted to stay out of the spotlight.

However, a representative for the couple told Entertainment Tonight, "The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back," adding "this distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence. In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series."

Now, there are rumors swirling that Prince Harry is ready to take on another TV role, further proving they are not interested in privacy like many had thought.