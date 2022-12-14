How To Motivate Yourself To Drink More Water

We all know it's important to drink water, but the benefits of staying hydrated daily are so vast, it's actually a necessity to keep filling up your water bottle. According to the CDC, when you get dehydrated, you lose your ability to think straight and can become moody and uneasy. It also leads to an array of serious health issues, including kidney problems and constipation.

But beyond that, per Healthline, water can also help to protect your joints, keeping you stronger for longer and preventing things like arthritis. It can also aid in weight loss, fight off illnesses, give you more energy, and even keep your skin glowing. So while water is obviously an important part of our daily diet, drinking enough isn't so easy. According to Medium, so many of us aren't motivated enough to drink the recommended amount of water and can't be bothered with refilling our bottles or tracking how much we drink. But if you are ready to get super hydrated, here are some ways to get motivated and drink up.