Prince Harry Explains What Prince William Really Did To Break His Heart
Although there was tension between them before, it's safe to assume that Prince William's feud with Prince Harry grew bigger after he defected from the royal family — and particularly following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's groundbreaking tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. As Harper's Bazaar reported at the time, the warring brothers hadn't seen each other in a year when the shocking special aired.
However, according to royal expert and the Sussexes' biographer Omid Scobie, William isn't completely without fault. In a piece for Yahoo! News, he cited insight from a family friend who shared, "What [Harry] is waiting for is accountability ... Many lines were crossed by William. He was at the center of a number of painful moments, be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed."
They continued, "It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack." The Prince of Wales, on the other hand, is also "still waiting" for an apology from his younger sibling for publicly discussing private family matters on multiple occasions, including with Winfrey. Suffice to say, these two are at a stalemate and, if the latest revelations are to be believed, there may be no going back for Harry.
The Duke of Sussex made a pact with his older brother
In the second part of their Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex finally opened up about why he and his older brother Prince William really fell out. "William and I both saw what happened in our dad's office and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office," Prince Harry revealed. He added, "I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or business of trading, and to see my brother's office doing the same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking."
Harry and Meghan Markle were suspected of faking press harassment in their Netflix docuseries, following the release of a trailer including footage from a movie premiere that occurred long before they met, as The Sun reported. However, a source "familiar with the project" clarified in an interview with Page Six that the included "stock images" weren't necessarily reflective of the finished product. Per BBC News, several commentators have criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for seemingly demanding privacy and then taking part in high-profile projects.
Dickie Arbiter, the queen's former press secretary, asserted on GB News, "Well, so much for privacy in this documentary because we are seeing a lot of family photographs." But Ashley Hansen, the couple's global press secretary, pointed out that invasion of privacy was never the reason cited for Megxit.