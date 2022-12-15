Prince Harry Explains What Prince William Really Did To Break His Heart

Although there was tension between them before, it's safe to assume that Prince William's feud with Prince Harry grew bigger after he defected from the royal family — and particularly following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's groundbreaking tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. As Harper's Bazaar reported at the time, the warring brothers hadn't seen each other in a year when the shocking special aired.

However, according to royal expert and the Sussexes' biographer Omid Scobie, William isn't completely without fault. In a piece for Yahoo! News, he cited insight from a family friend who shared, "What [Harry] is waiting for is accountability ... Many lines were crossed by William. He was at the center of a number of painful moments, be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed."

They continued, "It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack." The Prince of Wales, on the other hand, is also "still waiting" for an apology from his younger sibling for publicly discussing private family matters on multiple occasions, including with Winfrey. Suffice to say, these two are at a stalemate and, if the latest revelations are to be believed, there may be no going back for Harry.