Why Meghan Markle's Suicidal Struggles Caused Prince Harry To 'Hate' Himself

One of the most stunning things we learned from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview was that the Duchess of Sussex contemplated suicide during her time with the royal family. Per People, Meghan confessed, "I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it — then I would do it." As the former actor sadly acknowledged, "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

Even though outwardly the Sussexes were living the high life, they were also dealing with intense press intrusion and racist backlash from the public. As Meghan argued, "And that's I think so important for people to remember is you have no idea what's going on for someone behind closed doors. No idea." Thankfully, since stepping down from their roles as senior working royals, in January 2020, Meghan and Harry are both doing much better.

And, with their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the couple is finally in a position to tell their own story. Despite the first three episodes being arguably lacking in shocks, it became Netflix's most-watched documentary debut yet (via The Guardian). And, in the concluding batch, the Sussexes got super real about how tough Meghan's struggles were.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).