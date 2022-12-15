Oprah Winfrey Was Stunned When She First Saw Meghan And Harry's British Home

When most folks hear "Meghan and Harry" and "Oprah" in the same sentence, they likely remember the bombshell interview the couple gave to Oprah, which aired in March of 2021. The interview shocked many, as Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made open claims that she had experienced racism at the hands of her royal in-laws (via The New York Times).

But before Meghan and Harry left the U.K., and before any such interview happened, the couple was already friendly with the television star, and had invited her to their cottage home in Nottingham (via Daily Mail). Oprah, like many viewers of the Harry and Meghan docuseries likely also experienced, was rather shocked at the home the royal couple shared. Rather than the palace many might have imagined, The Prince and his new wife were living in a charming country cottage with ceilings so low that Harry, due to his height, had to sometimes duck to avoid bumping.

In the newly-released docuseries, Meghan recalls Oprah's visit and her surprise at the quaint sweetness of the cottage. Meghan tells viewers Oprah said at the time, "No one would ever believe it!" Meghan laughs warmly at the memory of the talk show sensation's reaction.