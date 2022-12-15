Doria Ragland Reveals One Of Her Biggest Fears About Meghan Markle

It's no secret that Meghan Markle went through serious emotional and mental turmoil when she and Prince Harry were still senior members of the royal family. In the fourth episode of "Harry and Meghan," she revealed that the hounding of the media had adversely impacted her mental health to the point that she contemplated taking her own life.

"All of this will stop if I'm not here and that was the scariest thing about it — it was such clear thinking," she said (via The New York Times). Meanwhile, her mother, Doria Ragland, shared that she felt completely helpless in the situation, as neither she nor Harry could do anything to make it all go away. "That she would actually think of not wanting to be here... That's not an easy one for a mom to hear," Ragland said through tears. "And I can't protect her. H can't protect her."

Thankfully, ever since moving across the pond to the U.S., Markle has begun to heal and move forward. She continues to make an effort to raise more mental health awareness to help others. "I don't want anyone to feel alone," she said at the Ripple of Hope Awards gala (via Page Six). "We all need to, if we feel brave enough, to just speak honestly about our own experience. It gives other people space and the courage to do the same. But more than that, to really feel like you're not alone because I think that is often what can be the largest hindrance when you feel that way. You don't see a way out."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.