The Bold And The Beautiful Stars Share Their Favorite Christmas Moments And Traditions

Holiday traditions help us connect with the past as well as helping to build unity and create a sense of stability for families. Hallmark traditionally puts out several holiday-themed films every year, of varying styles and stories that warm the viewers' hearts. Likewise, soap operas also have holiday traditions that are honored each year. On Thanksgiving, for example, it's a Quartermaine family tradition that something will inevitably go wrong, and the family has to eat pizza instead of a time-honored turkey meal (per Soaps She Knows). This year, in addition to a live turkey showing up at the family mansion, fans were also stunned that the often unwelcome Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) was a guest at the Quartermaine table.

"General Hospital" also has a nice tradition each Christmas Eve in which characters such as Steve Hardy (John Beradino) and later Alan Quartermaine (Stuart Damon) would read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to the children at the hospital. On "Days of Our Lives," the Horton family each puts a personalized ornament on the family tree, and one year an ornament was so large it caused the tree to fall over. Other shows such as "Santa Barbara," and "Guiding Light," also had yearly Christmas traditions, per Soap Hub.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" is no exception, and the cast recently interacted with fans on social media about their holiday customs.