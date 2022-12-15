The Bold And The Beautiful Stars Share Their Favorite Christmas Moments And Traditions
Holiday traditions help us connect with the past as well as helping to build unity and create a sense of stability for families. Hallmark traditionally puts out several holiday-themed films every year, of varying styles and stories that warm the viewers' hearts. Likewise, soap operas also have holiday traditions that are honored each year. On Thanksgiving, for example, it's a Quartermaine family tradition that something will inevitably go wrong, and the family has to eat pizza instead of a time-honored turkey meal (per Soaps She Knows). This year, in addition to a live turkey showing up at the family mansion, fans were also stunned that the often unwelcome Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) was a guest at the Quartermaine table.
"General Hospital" also has a nice tradition each Christmas Eve in which characters such as Steve Hardy (John Beradino) and later Alan Quartermaine (Stuart Damon) would read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to the children at the hospital. On "Days of Our Lives," the Horton family each puts a personalized ornament on the family tree, and one year an ornament was so large it caused the tree to fall over. Other shows such as "Santa Barbara," and "Guiding Light," also had yearly Christmas traditions, per Soap Hub.
"The Bold and the Beautiful" is no exception, and the cast recently interacted with fans on social media about their holiday customs.
Christmas traditions abound on The Bold and the Beautiful
Soaps reported that "The Bold and the Beautiful" will not only have special holiday surprises for fans on upcoming episodes, it will also continue the tradition of Eric Forrester (John McCook) playing the piano while the family sings Christmas carols. The show asked fans what their holiday rituals are on Instagram: "Get into the spirit of the season and tell us your favorite holiday tradition!" The post included a video with some of the "B&B" stars sharing their favorite ones, such as Annika Noelle saying she likes, "Having some hot cocoa by the fire."
Diamond White's mom let her family open their gifts on Christmas Eve, "so we could wake up and go crazy the next day." Scott Clifton shared a touching story: "When I was a little kid, my mom would pack these baskets for homeless people," he said, adding that he wants to start doing it with his kids. And Alley Mills explained how co-star Thorsten Kaye brought a Christmas tree to her house this year, because she was too busy working in New York to get one, stating, "That's my favorite holiday tradition ... it's the Christmas tree." Kaye added, "Mine, too."
The fans loved the video, shared their own favorite traditions, and swooned over Kaye's good heart with one stating, "My birthday is Christmas and I don't have a tree up this year ... sure wouldn't mind THORSTEN personally delivering one to my house lol!"