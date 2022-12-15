Judi Evans Praises The Days Of Our Lives Clown Crew With Hilarious Behind-The-Scenes Photo
There has been a lot of clown activity in Salem in the past two months. Ever since Halloween, "Days of Our Lives" viewers have been seeing multiple characters don a creepy clown mask, and it's even been used to help pull off some serious crimes. Fans will likely remember that the clown mask was first spotted around Halloween when characters like Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk), Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and Ava Vitalli (Tamara Braun) all donned the creepy costume, which was being sold by a vendor in the town square (via Soaps).
However, the clown mask later came into play when Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) used it to help Ava kidnap Susan and Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans), per Celebrating The Soaps. After Bonnie was set free, she noticed signs of PTSD from her kidnapping and even hallucinated the clown all over Salem. This did not bode well for Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), as Bonnie attacked him during one such episode. As she worked through her trauma, Bonnie began to remember details about her clown kidnapper and the focus started to shift toward Xander.
To clear Xander's name, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) was hired to wear the clown mask and impersonate the kidnapper so that it appeared Xander was innocent, making him the latest character to wear the spooky Halloween accessory, according to Daytime Confidential. The storyline may be a bit creepy for some. However, behind the scenes, the cast seems to be having a great time.
Judi Evans snuggles up to her co-stars in new snap
"Days of Our Lives" actress Judi Evans took to social media this week to share a sweet behind-the-scenes look at herself and her co-stars amid the clown storyline. In the Instagram photo, Evans is seen standing between Greg Rikaart and Paul Telfer on set as they smile for the camera with their arms around one another. "Bonnie and (even more) boys!" Evans captioned the snapshot. "I love working with these wonderful men," she added. Of course, her co-stars just had to respond to the adorable photo as well.
"Love you @judievansofficial! You're okay too @paultelfer," Rikaart commented on the post. "This was so much fun," Telfer wrote. The actor also jokingly added that he needed to get on whatever workout plan that Rikaart was using because the actor was putting him to shame. In the photo, it's clear to see that Rikaart is wearing padding under his clothing to give off a more muscular look, as he was supposed to be impersonating Xander in the clown costume during the scene.
"Days of Our Lives" fans love seeing behind the scene photos of the cast and crew on set, and Evans always seems to deliver. She's known for sharing pictures of herself with her co-stars and her followers can't seem to get enough.