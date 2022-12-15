Judi Evans Praises The Days Of Our Lives Clown Crew With Hilarious Behind-The-Scenes Photo

There has been a lot of clown activity in Salem in the past two months. Ever since Halloween, "Days of Our Lives" viewers have been seeing multiple characters don a creepy clown mask, and it's even been used to help pull off some serious crimes. Fans will likely remember that the clown mask was first spotted around Halloween when characters like Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk), Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and Ava Vitalli (Tamara Braun) all donned the creepy costume, which was being sold by a vendor in the town square (via Soaps).

However, the clown mask later came into play when Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) used it to help Ava kidnap Susan and Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans), per Celebrating The Soaps. After Bonnie was set free, she noticed signs of PTSD from her kidnapping and even hallucinated the clown all over Salem. This did not bode well for Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), as Bonnie attacked him during one such episode. As she worked through her trauma, Bonnie began to remember details about her clown kidnapper and the focus started to shift toward Xander.

To clear Xander's name, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) was hired to wear the clown mask and impersonate the kidnapper so that it appeared Xander was innocent, making him the latest character to wear the spooky Halloween accessory, according to Daytime Confidential. The storyline may be a bit creepy for some. However, behind the scenes, the cast seems to be having a great time.