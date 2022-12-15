'Goblin Mode' Is 2022's Word Of The Year. Here's What It Means

As we approach the end of 2022, it's simply impossible to sum it up in just one word or phrase. Luckily, Oxford Languages, the world-renown dictionary publisher behind the reputable and timeless classic that is the Oxford English Dictionary has that covered.

Perhaps we can take a look at word-of-the-year's past to refresh our collective memory. In 2020, the publisher itself couldn't even narrow it down to merely one word, so the publisher named multiple including "coronavirus" and "lockdown," amongst others (via The Guardian).

As we moved into 2021, phrases like the "new normal" gained popularity, as well as the cultural introduction of NFTs.

But as early as last month, other reputable dictionary publishers like Merriam-Webster declared their Word of the Year: gaslighting, a term the dictionary defines as "psychological manipulation of a person."

However, this month, Oxford Dictionaries' Word of the Year is much different, and it may be well-known to some — especially those who are chronically online.