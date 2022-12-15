Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Her Marriage To Kody Is Over

Meri Brown, the first wife of Kody Brown, announced that she is following in the footsteps of her former sister wives Christine and Janelle in separating from the family's patriarch (via InTouch Weekly). The couple had been married for 32 years.

Meri will announce the shocking news during the one-on-one Tell All episode of "Sister Wives," which is set to air on December 18. People received a sneak peek of the episode, and it appears Kody was the one who made the final decision.

"It just doesn't make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, 'She just made this decision.' We didn't consult, we didn't talk, she just made the decision and then he says, 'No, I don't consider myself married to Meri,'" she told host Sukanya Krishnan after she was played a clip of Kody saying he didn't feel like her husband anymore. "Like, he just made the decision. I've never heard him say that to me."

"Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying," Meri explained. "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri.' He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married.'"

When asked if she would call it quits with Kody, she said, "Well, he's already made the decision. You just saw him say that."